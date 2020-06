Помимо родных языков, владеет русским и немецким языками.

I’m 30. I was born in Liverpool but I currently live and work in Canada.

My parents are Africans.

I teach English and French just for education and to share my knowledge. MBA in Business Administration with the University of South Wales, United Kingdom Degree in International Economic Relations and Foreign Languages from the Eastern European National University named after LesyaUkrainka, Lutsk – Ukraine Certificate in Communication obtained at Constance Ephelia Seychelles Attestation of the Russian Language from the National Academy of Environmental Protection and Resort Management, Simferopol.

Diplomat serving as an attache between Cameroon and Canada and based in Canada Internship at the Volyn Chamber of Commerce, Lutsk – Ukraine Language and Economics/Business instructor at various private language schools in Ukraine. Custom clearing agent with Cargo Management Services (CAMAS) – an international Cameroonian based company dealing with imports and exports by land, road, sea and air Languages spoken : English – First language, French – First language, Russian – Fluent, Ukrainian – Conversational, German – Basics.

