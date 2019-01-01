Copyright © 2019 Study.ru Все права защищены.

На главную / Параллельные тексты

Английские параллельные тексты

Параллельные тексты по английскому языку. Английский язык для всех. Материалы, посвященные изучению английского языка.

Публицистика

An American Invention. Изобретение Америки
Перевод: Екатерина Шамшурина
History of Gum
Перевод Екатерины Шамшуриной
How to let go of stress
Перевод Екатерины Шамшуриной
Hippo and Tortoise Pals May Find Three’s a Crowd
John Roach
Go wild in the garden
Перевод: Екатерина Шамшурина
The sweet lure of chocolate
Перевод: Екатерина Шамшурина

Художественная литература

The Adventure of the Veiled Lodger by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Комментарии Олейникова Андрея
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory
by Roald Dahl.
The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
Перевод с английского М. Абкина
My Watch
by Mark Twain
The Gift of the Magi
by O. Henry
The red-headed league
by Arthur Conan Doyle
Taming the Bicycle
by Mark Twain
The Mexican
by Jack London
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
by Lewis Carroll
Telephone
by Jamey Gambrell

Мы используем файлы cookie для обеспечения наилучшей работы и наиболее соответствующих объявлений. Используя этот сайт, вы принимаете использование файлов cookie.

Принять