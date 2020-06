Introduction

Formal Meeting Informal Meeting

As you already know, today’s presentation is designed to present some important points of …

This first slide shows our agenda for the day. All right, let me start by saying thanks to all of you for the interest in this presentation.

I would like to talk to you today about …. for… minutes.

First, I will begin with an overview of …

Then, Ms. Smooth will present the data that she gathered and her ideas for … She will be followed by Mr. Hanson, who will discuss adapting our product to meet market needs, and at last we'll make a conclusion with the main recommendations. First I would like to talk about….

Then I would like you to take a look at…

Following that we're going to talk about…

Then I'm going to wrap things up with our team’s recommendations.

Lastly we are going to discuss…

Since we have very limited time today, please hold your questions until the end of the presentation. Any questions so far? Please feel free to interrupt me at any time.