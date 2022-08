Dear Mike,

I would like to invite you to celebrate the New Year’s Eve together. I arranged a small party at the “Sicilia” restaurant. I would like you to join us. I think you will spend a nice day with my family and friends. At the beginning there will be a ball and then, there will be our New Year's eve dinner along with a lot of presents.

It will be great!

Please tell me if you are able to come by calling me at _________(phone number) or email me.

I am waiting for you on Friday at 4 p.m.

P.S. You can bring your girlfriend too.

Best regards,

Olga.