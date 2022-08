Jing-a-ling-a-ling.

The telephone

began to ring.

Elephant was on the line,

calling from Chez Porcupine.

“What do you want?”

I asked him up front.

“If I had my druthers,”

he said in a mutter,

“I’d order some more of your peanut butter.”

“How much,

who’s it for,

and what’s the location?”

“Just a ton

for my son,

care of Pachyderm Station.”