The great achievement of Russia is a political system. Russia is a parliamentary republic. Head of state in the country is the president. The government consists of three branches: legislative, executive and judicial. The president controls each of them.

The legislative power is exercised by the Federal Assembly. It consists of two chambers: the Council of Federation and the State Duma.

I can be proud and of our Austronautics and, certainly, Constantine Eduardovich Tsiolkovsky, the founder of austronautics. He had given an idea about space travel. A popular report on this subject was first published in 1895. Tsiolkovsky's idea of a spaceship was based on the use of liquid fuels. Tsiolkovsky published several works dealing with the mathematical theory of rocket fly. Calculations made by Tsiolkovsky are used in the theory of cosmonautics and practical guided missile flights. Tsiolkovsky is called "Father of Cosmonautics" due to his contribution to the theory and practice of space flights.

Mikhail Lomonosov has no equal for the number of inventions. Many of his discoveries only won recognition in 20th century. Lomonosov played a great role in the formation of Russian literary language.

In conclusion I wanna say that our country is very big and have many achievements, but we can't use it always in a proper way and it is our aim to learn it.