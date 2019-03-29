In a nation of many millions of people there are different kinds: good and bad, honest and dishonest, happy and unhappy. However, me can talk about some general things. The best-known quality of the English, for example, is reserve. A reserved person is one who does not talk very much to strangers, does not show much emotions. He never fells you anything about himself. It English people are making a journey by train, they will try to find an empty compartment. If they have to share the compartment with a stranger, they may travel many miles without starting a conversation. If the conversation starts, personal questions like "How old are you?" or even "What is your name?" are not easily asked. Questions like "Where did you buy your watch?" or "What is your salary?" are impossible.

