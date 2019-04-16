Just as television has extended human sight across the barriers of time and distance, so has the computer extended the power of the human mind across the existing barriers.

Computers are of great importance in modern hospitals. The chief use of computers is the storing and sorting through of medical knowledge which has been acquired in the last 50 years. No doctor can possibly keep up with all medical discoveries. The only solution to the problem is the storage of medical knowledge on a computer. Today there are medical computer centers where all existing knowledge of symptoms of various diseases and their treatment is stored. Doctors feed data on symptoms into the computer and get the nessesary information on correct diagnostics and treatment.