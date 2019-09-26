I'd like to speak about my friend Andrey and his flat. Andrey is fourteen. He lives with his parents not far from our school. Andrey has a lot of hobbies: he likes to play the computer, to read detective stories, to collect matchboxes.

He has large collection of them. He likes animals, especially cats. He has got a cat Lastik at home. Andrey has short, light hair and gray eyes. He is quite short and rather thin. He always manages to be cheerful, energetic and full of life. My friend also reliable, shy and hard-working. He is helpful and honest.

Andrey is very popular. He is a helpful person and every time he tries to do her best to help somebody when he has problems. Andrey is very attentive to his parents. Of course, he has some drawbacks - sometimes he is a bit stubborn. But still like him as she has a good sense of humor and pleasant to deal with. We spend much time together - watch video or listen to the music, walk or go to the cafe discussing all sorts of things.

Our friendship helps me feel strong and sure of myself. He lives in a old flat in the Lefortovo. It is a three-room flat of a typical block of flats with a lift. His flat is on the fourth floor. As you enter his flat, you find yourself in a small entrance-hall, and from there you can go to the rooms: the living-rom, his parent's bedroom and his own room.

Andrey use his room as a study and a bedroom. His room is a very comfortable one. It has its advantages, though it is the smallest room in his flat. The only window in his room faces the green park, which is situated near our house. It is so nice to look out of the window in a bright sunny day! The view is really wonderful.

The walls of his room are papered in a design of gray and silver strips and the curtains on the window match the wallpaper perfectly. The built-in furniture doesn't take much space in it. There is a modern writing table with a reading-lamp on it. He always keep there his notes, text-books and pencils.On the little table there is a cassette recorder.

You see, he is am fond of music and often enjoy listening to the lovely melody. His bed stands near the standard lamp. There are two water colors and his portrait on the wall above the bed. The floor in Andrey's room is covered with a thick carpet.

Besides, he grows a lot of flowers in my rooms. You can see them everywhere: on the window-sill, on the bookcase, on the little table, on the walls. I take care of the flowers and water them regularly.To cut the long story short, I should admit that his room is very attractive and I like it very much.

Репетитор по английскому языку в Москве на Study.ru.

В базе 102 репетиторов со средней ценой 1133