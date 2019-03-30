For some food is a source of pleasure, for others - a source of energy. For me food – is a pleasant source of energy. I think that pleasant food is healthy food. To my mind healthy food should be quite simple. I eat complicated dishes only in restaurants. My daily meals consist of the same dishes every day. First of all I would like to say that I do not eat animal meat at all. I prefer fish and other sea products. So in the morning I usually have some cottage cheese with kefir, then I have tea with two cheeseburgers. At dinner I have vegetable soup, a salad and fried fish. I do not have desserts, but only tea with lemon. For supper I have just a salad and then I eat fruit.

I love all kinds of milk products, especially kefir, cottage cheese and cheese. I prefer cheeses from Germany, France or Switzerland. As for sea products I love shrimps, salmon and trout. I like different kinds of salads, dressed with olive oil or sour cream. I also love all kinds of potato dishes. I usually drink down food with natural juices or kvass.

I prefer to have tea with bitter chocolate or home-made jams. As I do not change my daily dishes, I very seldom have stomach problems. Actually I think that the simpler food is, the better is its taste.

Well, of course, on weekends I want to try a new dish. If I have free time, I try to invent a new salad or find an interesting recipe. On weekends I let myself have good red dry wine. Well, many doctors say that red wine in reasonable quantities is very good for health.

I do not buy in shops ready or semi-manufactured food products, because this is unhealthy. It is better to spend some time cooking, than to have problems with overweight and heart.