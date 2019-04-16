I think that it is very important to have a pet at home. And it absolutely does not matter, what kind of animal it is. It can be: a cat, a dog, a hamster, a parrot or even a gold fish. Cats and dogs are the most popular pets in many countries. People who live in flats prefer to keep cats, because there is no need to walk them every day. Cats are very compact animals, they like to lie on people’s laps and even in beds. I love cats because they are warm and fluffy. Cats let us stroke them and often purr with pleasure. For me cats are the most incredible and mystic animals. Dogs are a man's best friends and that is the fact. Dogs are extremely clever and understand everything you tell them. Though keeping a dog in a flat is a bit of a problem, because you need to walk it two or three times a day. And this takes some time. Another problem is that our flats are relatively small even for not big dogs. And do not forget that dogs have a specific smell. But these are no real problems when you really love dogs. Dogs are wonderful animals. I am absolutely sure that cats and dogs have human souls.

In eastern countries cats and dogs are exotic pets. People there mostly keep birds. These birds are usually smaller than parrots. People live in tiny flats and houses and there is simply not enough room to place a big cage. As for me, I love big birds and parrots. Another reason for keeping birds is that cities in eastern countries are overpopulated, so there are not enough parks and squares. And do not forget, that Asian people can use cats and dogs as food!

Personally I do not understand when people keep small fishes. What is the point in all this? Fish do not speak. You cannot touch it. Well there are big beautiful fishes that are at least pleasant to look at. Keeping fish is a very difficult and money demanding process. Without paying all the necessary attention to your fish they can soon die.

People usually keep hamsters, rabbits, rats and mice to teach their children to communicate with animals. Besides, these animals are rather easy to look after. These animals are funny, but all they do is eating and multiplying.

It is very interesting when somebody has exotic pets, such as spiders, cockroaches, snakes and frogs. But one has got to be a real professional. Otherwise the animals will die or do harm to somebody. I would choose to keep frogs. I think them really nice. And some frogs have beautiful voices.

So, you can choose any pet. But you just must love it! I cannot understand how people can live without pets.