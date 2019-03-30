At the age of 6 or 7 boys and girls go to school. I go to school too. The number of my school is 1226. It is one of the oldest schools in Lefortovo. Our school was built in 1944. At first there was a Woman gymnasia. Later it became social school for boys and girls. And the school changed its number to 11. Some subjects were studied in English such mathematic, geography and physics. And now the number of our school is 1226. but in English we study painting, British studies, English and American literature.Our school has 4 floors. On the ground floor there is gum, a canteen, a large assembly hall. Also there are two classrooms: for junior pupils and for senior pupils, and a Deputy Director Room. Classrooms for junior pupils are situated on the first floor. On the second floor there are English rooms in the main and a staff room, biology and mathematic classrooms, the school library and a computer class. There are well-equipped chemistry and physics labs on the third floor. I go to school five days a week. Classes begin at half past eight in the morning. Each lesson last for forty minutes. Every day we have 7 or 8 lessons. The lessons are over at 10 minutes past three in the afternoon. We usually have a lot of homework and it takes me several hours to do it. Sometimes I have to sit up to write a composition, to prepare a report or to learn poem by heart. After classes many pupils don't go home right away. We have out-of-classes activities. We have guitar club, choir and others. I take part in the volleyball club. My favorite subject is Russian. I like to learn new rules and to write compositions. I like it when we discussed something interesting to us. I like my class. I always felt a home there. I am at good terms with my classmates and we often spend out free time together.

