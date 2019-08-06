Employees of different countries usually go on business trips. Any firm chooses only best export for it. Companies can arrange such trips both in and outside the country. There are many reasons of going on business there are to make a contract, to discuss different terms of delivery, payment or shipment, to have tests, to do consultancy, to improve once professional skills, to work etc. Represent - natives of the companies make preliminary arrangements in order to meet.

Usually itinerary of the trip is carefully planned by the head of the department or an executive. A business trip can be a long term or a short term one. Often an employee must give a financial report to the chief. As a rule businessman has a chance to go sightseeing or to visit theatres, or just have some rest after the working day.

They also try to buy gifts or presents to relatives, friends and colleagues business trips contribute to extension of business relationship of a company and help to succeed in the world market. Business today is international, so business people often have to travel. On a business trip people may meet colleagues and business partners for a first time.

It is usual for colleagues from different countries to experience cultural difficulties. In other words, they may be surprised by foreign social conventions that is the different ways that other nationalities or different cultures do things. Management styles are also differed from country to country. In some cases it is useful to get a piece of advice from a special agency, consulting on the questions of international business.

Business trip are very important nowadays because face to face contracts are more valuable and useful for the matter, make a cal so in order not to spoil business people will go on traveling on business.

