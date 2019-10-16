Speed, excitement, danger. You can find all these in the different extreme sports that have become popular last 20 years. Take bungee jumping. You jump off a bridge and you fall and fall, and then, just before you hit the ground or water, an elastic rope pulls you back. In skysurfing you jump out of aeroplane and use a board to "surf" the air, doing gymnastics in mid-air! And extreme sports on land can be just as dangerous.

Winter sports have always an element of danger. For example snowboarding, which has all the excitement of surfing but on snow, is more dangerous even than skiing. Probably the most dangerous of all the new winter sports is snowrafting. You sit in a rubber boat and sail down a mountain at great speed - and you can`t control the boat!

Of course, water sports have always been fun. Ice diving, for those people who are absolutely crasy. You put on diving equipment and dive under a frosen lake. And, if that`s not enough, you try to walk upside down on the ice! I feel cold just thinking about it.

A lot of people are not fit nowadays. It`s a big problem today. If you want to feel fit you'd better go in for one kind of sport or another. I think that everyone must do all he can to be healthy. Good health is better than the best medicine. All kinds of physical exercises are very useful to make our bodies strong and to keep ourselves fit and healthy. To tell the truth I don't do sports regularly and it is not an essential part of my daily life. In the morning I do some exercises just to awake. In summer I go swimming as there is a beautiful lake with pure water where my Granny lives. In winter I swim in the swimming pool. I like to ride the bike. I shouldn't call myself a sports fan. Of course, I like to watch sports competitions on TV, like hockey or football. Also I admire skiing championships , biathlon, swimming.

Doing sports a man become strong, healthy and gay. He begins to take care of his health.

