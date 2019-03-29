People all over the world are fond of sports and games. Sport makes people healthy, keeps them fit, more organized and better disciplined. It unites people of different classes and nationalities.

Many people do sports on their personal initiative. They go in for skiing, skating, tennis, swimming, volleyball, football, bodybuilding, etc. All necessary facilities are provided for them: stadiums, sport grounds, swimming pools, skating rinks, skiing stations, football fields. Our educational establishments pay a lot of attention to sport. Gymnastics is a part of children's daily activity in kindergarten. Physical education is a compulsory subject at schools and colleges.

Professional sport is also garners a lot of attention in our republic. There are different sporting societies, clubs, and complexes. The most famous of them are the Olympic complexes "Luzhniki", "Dynamo" stadium, etc. They are used for international and world competitions.

Practically all kinds of sports are popular in our country, but football, gymnastics, and tennis enjoy the greatest popularity.

As for me, I go in for swimming. It requires mobility, liveliness and a lot of energy. It keeps a person in good shape. I have been swimming for 5 years. I get a real joy taking part in competitions or simply swimming with my friends. Certainly, there is a large difference between my manner of swimming and such favorites as Popov, but I do my training with great pleasure and hope to swim as well as our best swimmers do.