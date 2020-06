Время Формы Обстоятельство времени

Indefinite Present I, we

you, they

he, she, it

ask

asks usually, sometimes, every day, often, seldom

Past +ed или

II ф. неправ.глаг. asked

wrote yesterday

last year 3 years ago

Future I, we

все остальные will ask

ask tomorrow

next year in 3 years

Continuous Present am

is

are asking now, at present

Past was

were asking yesterday from 5 till 6

Future will be asking tomorrow from 5 till 6

Perfect Present have

has asked just, ever, never, yet, already, today, this year for, since

Past had asked by 3 o'clock yesterday

Future will have asked by 3 o'clock tomorrow

Perfect

Continuous Present have been

has asking for, since

Past had been asking for, since