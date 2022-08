`You are old, Father William,' the young man said,

`And your hair has become very white;

And yet you incessantly stand on your head –

Do you think, at your age, it is right?'

`In my youth,' Father William replied to his son,

`I feared it might injure the brain;

But, now that I'm perfectly sure I have none,

Why, I do it again and again.'

`You are old,' said the youth, `as I mentioned before,

And have grown most uncommonly fat;

Yet you turned a back-somersault in at the door –

Pray, what is the reason of that?'

`In my youth,' said the sage, as he shook his grey locks,

`I kept all my limbs very supple

By the use of this ointment – one shilling the box –

Allow me to sell you a couple?'

`You are old,' said the youth, `and your jaws are too weak

For anything tougher than suet;

Yet you finishedv the goose, with the bones and the beak –

Pray how did you manage to do it?'

`In my youth,' said his father, `I took to the law,

And argued each case with my wife;

And the muscular strength, which it gave to my jaw,

Has lasted the rest of my life.'

`You are old,' said the youth, `one would hardly suppose

That your eye was as steady as ever;

Yet you balanced an eel on the end of your nose

What made you so awfully clever?'

`I have answered three questions, and that is enough,'

Said his father; `don't give yourself airs!

Do you think I can listen all day to such stuff?

Be off, or I'll kick you down stairs!'