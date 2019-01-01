Урок 1/8
Present Continuous
Present Continuous. Форма, употребление
Form
|am +...
is + verb + -ing
are +...
Positive and negative
|I am (not) +.../ I'm (not) + ...
He (she, it) is (not) working. / He's (not) working.
We (you, they) are (not) +... / We're (not) + ...
Question
|... + am I + ...
What is he (she, it) wearing?
...+ are we (you, they) + ...
Short answer
|Are you going? - Yes, I am. / No, I'm not.
Use
1. Для выражения действия, которое происходит в момент речи.
like, love, want, know, understand, remember, depend, prefer, hate, need, mean, believe, forget
