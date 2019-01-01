1. Для выражения действия, которое происходит в момент речи.



They're playing football in the garden.

She can't answer the phone because she's washing her hair.



* Глаголы, выражающие умственную и эмоциональную деятельность, в Present Continuous не используются:

like, love, want, know, understand, remember, depend, prefer, hate, need, mean, believe, forget



I'm tired. I want to go home. (not 'I'm wanting').

'Do you know that girl?' 'Yes, but I don't remember her name.'

I don't understand. What do you mean?



2. Для выражения действия, которое происходит в данное время, но не обязательно в момент речи.



She's studying Maths at university.

I'm reading a book by Henry James.



3. Для выражения запланированного действия в будущем.



I'm meeting Miss Boyd at ten o'clock tomorrow.

He's starting French lessons next week.

What are you doing at the weekend?



* Когда же речь идет о расписаниях (общественный транспорт), программах (кинотеатра) и т.д., используеся The Present Simple Tense.



What time does the train leave tomorrow?

The film starts at 8.15 this evening.