Form
Форма

 am +...
is + verb + -ing
are +...

Positive and negative
Утверждение и отрицание

 I am (not) +.../ I'm (not) + ...
He (she, it) is (not) working. / He's (not) working.
We (you, they) are (not) +... / We're (not) + ...

Question
Вопросы

 ... + am I + ...
What is he (she, it) wearing?
...+ are we (you, they) + ...

Short answer
Краткие ответы

 Are you going? - Yes, I am. / No, I'm not.

 

Use
Употребление

1. Для выражения действия, которое происходит в момент речи.

They're playing football in the garden.
She can't answer the phone because she's washing her hair.

* Глаголы, выражающие умственную и эмоциональную деятельность, в Present Continuous не используются:

like, love, want, know, understand, remember, depend, prefer, hate, need, mean, believe, forget


I'm tired. I want to go home. (not 'I'm wanting').
'Do you know that girl?' 'Yes, but I don't remember her name.'
I don't understand. What do you mean?

2. Для выражения действия, которое происходит в данное время, но не обязательно в момент речи.

She's studying Maths at university.
I'm reading a book by Henry James.

3. Для выражения запланированного действия в будущем.

I'm meeting Miss Boyd at ten o'clock tomorrow.
He's starting French lessons next week.
What are you doing at the weekend?

* Когда же речь идет о расписаниях (общественный транспорт), программах (кинотеатра) и т.д., используеся The Present Simple Tense.

What time does the train leave tomorrow?
The film starts at 8.15 this evening.

