Урок 2/8
Present Simple
Present Simple. Форма, употребление
Form
verb
Positive and negative
|I (we, you, they) live ...
I (we, you, they) don't live ...
He (she, it) lives.
He (she, it) doesn't live.
Question
|Where do I (we, you, they) live?
Where does he (she, it) live.
Short answer
|Do you like Peter? - Yes, I do. / No, I don't.
Use
|1. Для выражения привычек.
He gets up at 7.30.
Dutch people travel a lot.
2. Для выражения факта, который истинен всегда.
Vegetarians don't eat meat.
He comes from Spain. (Он родом из Испании.)
3. Для выражения факта, который истинен в течение долгого времени.
I live in Oxford.
She works in a bank.
Vocabulary
Linking words - Союзы
and but or so because
