Form
Форма

verb
verb + s​

Positive and negative
Утверждение и отрицание

 I (we, you, they) live ...
I (we, you, they) don't live ...
He (she, it) lives.
He (she, it) doesn't live.

Question
Вопросы

 Where do I (we, you, they) live?
Where does he (she, it) live.

Short answer
Краткие ответы

 Do you like Peter? - Yes, I do. / No, I don't.

 

Use
Употребление

 1. Для выражения привычек.

He gets up at 7.30.
Dutch people travel a lot.

2. Для выражения факта, который истинен всегда.

Vegetarians don't eat meat.
He comes from Spain. (Он родом из Испании.)

3. Для выражения факта, который истинен в течение долгого времени.

I live in Oxford.
She works in a bank.

 

Vocabulary
Словарь

Linking words - Союзы

Эти слова (союзы) используются для связи предложений. С их помощью из коротких получается одно длинное предложение.

and but or so because

and / but / or

We stayed at home and watched television.
He doesn't like her and she doesn't like him.
It's a nice house but it hasn't got a garden.
Do you want to go out or are you too tired?

so (результат чего-то)

It was very hot, so I opened the window.

because (причина чего-нибудь)

I opened the window because it was very hot.
