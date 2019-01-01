Vocabulary

Словарь

Linking words - Союзы



Эти слова (союзы) используются для связи предложений. С их помощью из коротких получается одно длинное предложение. and but or so because



and / but / or



We stayed at home and watched television.

He doesn't like her and she doesn't like him.

It's a nice house but it hasn't got a garden.

Do you want to go out or are you too tired?



so (результат чего-то)



It was very hot, so I opened the window.



because (причина чего-нибудь)



I opened the window because it was very hot.