Следует сразу отметить, что два разных английских глагола — suggest и offer — переводятся на русский язык одинаково: предлагать, при этом смысл у них (и, соответственно, у существительных suggestion и offer — предложение) разный. Сравните предложения:

Tom has offered to do the washing up. = Tom is ready to do the washing up himself. = He has said that he'll do it himself.

Fred has offered to sell his own car to Brian for ?500. = Fred is ready to sell his car for £500.

Jack suggested going to Paris for a honeymoon. = He gave his idea about where they should go.

You suggest that Mary should apply for a better job. = You say that Mary should do it.