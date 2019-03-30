There are four seasons in the year. There are winter, spring, summer and autumn. My favorit season is summer, because I was born in summer. It is warm and sometimes hot. There are many fruits, berries and vegatables. In summer I can spend my time on the beach of lakes and rivers. I swim in lakes and rivers. I can drive my bicycle and our car. We go to the forest for looking for berries and mushrooms. We go to Slonim for a month. My grandmother and grandfather live there. My sister and I help them in the garden. And of course I like Summer very much because there is the longest holiday in summer.

