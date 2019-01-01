Время I take my son to school every day
Present Simple I said that I took my son to school every day
Present Continuous I said that I was going to take my son to school every day
Past Simple I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day
Past Continuous I said that I was taking my son to school the previous day
Present Perfect I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day
Present Perfect Continuous I said that I had been taking my son to school
Past Perfect I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day
Past Perfect Continuous I said that I had been taking my son to school
Future Simple I said that I would take my son to school the following day
Future Continuous I said that I would be taking my son to school every day
Future Perfect I said that I would have taken my son to school
Future Perfect Continuous I said that I would have been taking my son to school…
Пройти тест

Комментарии (0)

Чтобы оставить свой комментарий пройдите авторизацию на сайте!