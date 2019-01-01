Время I take my son to school every day

Present Simple I said that I took my son to school every day

Present Continuous I said that I was going to take my son to school every day

Past Simple I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day

Past Continuous I said that I was taking my son to school the previous day

Present Perfect I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day

Present Perfect Continuous I said that I had been taking my son to school

Past Perfect I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day

Past Perfect Continuous I said that I had been taking my son to school

Future Simple I said that I would take my son to school the following day

Future Continuous I said that I would be taking my son to school every day

Future Perfect I said that I would have taken my son to school