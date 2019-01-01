Урок 8/8
Согласование времен (повторение)
Таблица временного сдвига в придаточном предложении в Прошедшее Время
|Время
|I take my son to school every day
|Present Simple
|I said that I took my son to school every day
|Present Continuous
|I said that I was going to take my son to school every day
|Past Simple
|I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day
|Past Continuous
|I said that I was taking my son to school the previous day
|Present Perfect
|I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day
|Present Perfect Continuous
|I said that I had been taking my son to school
|Past Perfect
|I said that I had taken my son to school the previous day
|Past Perfect Continuous
|I said that I had been taking my son to school
|Future Simple
|I said that I would take my son to school the following day
|Future Continuous
|I said that I would be taking my son to school every day
|Future Perfect
|I said that I would have taken my son to school
|Future Perfect Continuous
|I said that I would have been taking my son to school…
