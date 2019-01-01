Урок 3/8
Past Simple
Past Simple. Форма, употребление
|
Form
|
verb + ed (правильные глаголы)
(неправильные глаголы)
|
Positive and negative
|I (he, she, it, we, you, they) didn't live ...
|
Question
|Where did I (he, she, it, we, you, they) live?
|
Short answer
|Did you like Peter? - Yes, I did. / No, I didn't.
|
Use
|
1. Для выражения законченного события в прошлом.
last year, last month, five years ago,
