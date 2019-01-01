Use

Употребление

1. Для выражения законченного события в прошлом.



We played tennis last Sunday.

John left two minutes ago.



* The Past Simple часто используется с фразами, указывающими на время совершения события: last year, last month, five years ago,

yesterday morning, in 1945



2. Для выражения последовательности событий в рассказе.



James Bond came into the room. He took off his coat and sat down on the bed. Suddenly, he noticed somebody behind the curtain. He stood up and walked slowly across the room...