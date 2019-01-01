Биографии знаменитых людей
Статьи на английском с рассказом о жизни знаменитостей
12 минут
1185
Биографии знаменитых людей. Who Is Tim Cook?
Born in Alabama in 1960, Tim Cook graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and earned an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business
24 минут
1676
Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong, nicknamed "Satchmo," "Pops" and, later, "Ambassador Satch," was born in 1901 in New Orleans, Louisiana. An all-st...
9 минут
1494
Julian Assange
Julian Assange came to international attention as the founder of the whistle-blowing website WikiLeaks.