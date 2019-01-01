Form
Форма
Am/is/are
Was/were
Has/have been
Am/is/are being		 + verb + ed (past participle, 3rd form)

Past Participle (страдательное причастие или 3-я форма) правильных глаголов образуется добавлением окончания -ed к неопределенной (1-ой, базовой, словарной) форме глагола (инфинитиву без частицы to). Past Participle неправильных глаголов определяется по таблице.

Present Simple

Positive and negative
Утверждение и отрицание

 English is spoken all over the world.
Renault cars are made in France.
Coffee isn't grown in England.

Question
Вопросы

 Where is rice grown?
Are cars made in your country?

Past Simple

Positive and negative
Утверждение и отрицание

 My car was stolen last night.
The thieves weren't seen by anyone.

Question
Вопросы

 How was the window broken?

Present Perfect

Positive and negative
Утверждение и отрицание

 I've been robbed!
Diet Coke has been made since 1982.
The book hasn't been read yet.

Question
Вопросы

 How many times have you been hurt playing football?

Present Continuous

Positive and negative
Утверждение и отрицание

 The test is being taken.
They aren't being talked about at the moment.

Question
Вопросы

 Are we being followed by?

Short answer
Краткий ответ

 Are cars made in your country? - Yes, they are. / No, they aren't.
Were the plants watered last night? - Yes, they were. / No, they weren't.
Has my car been repaired? - Yes, it has. / No, it hasn't.

Замечания

  1. Правила употребления грамматических времен в пассивном залоге такие же, как и в активном залоге.

    Present Simple
    выражает повторяющиеся события:

     

    My car is serviced regularly.

    Past Simple выражает законченное действие в прошлом:

    America was discovered by Christopher Columbus.

    Present Perfect выражает действие, которое началось в прошлом и продолжается до настоящего времени.

    Diet Coke has been made since 1982.

    Present Continuous выражает действие, происходящее в момент речи или в ограниченный период времени в настоящем (временное событие или состояние).

    The test is being taken now.

  2. Инфинитив в форме страдательного залога (to be + Verb + ed) используется в тех же конструкциях, что и инфинитив в форме действительного залога.

    Driving should be banned in city centres.
    The house is going to be knocked down.

Use
Употребление

  1. Дополнение (объект) глагола в активном залоге становится подлежащим (субъектом) глагола в пассивном залоге.

    Активный залог: Shakespeare wrote Hamlet (object).
    Пассивный залог: Hamlet (subject) was written by Shakespeare.

  2. Пассивный залог не есть другая форма выражения смысла предложения с глаголом в активном залоге. Залог выбирается в зависимости от того, что больше всего интересует говорящего в момент речи.

    Hamlet was written in 1600.
    (Нас интересует, когда была написана трагедия "Гамлет".)
    Shakespeare wrote comedies, histories, and tragedies.
    (Нас интересует, что писал Шекспир.)

    Замечание
    Некоторые глаголы, например, give, могут иметь два дополнения (человек и предмет).
    She gave me a book for my birthday.
    В пассивном залоге мы часто ставим на место подлежащего человека, а не предмет.
    I was given a book for my birthday.

Комментарии (0)

Чтобы оставить свой комментарий пройдите авторизацию на сайте!