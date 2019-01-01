Урок 4/7
Past Participle
Past Participle. Причастие прошедшего времени
Past Participle. Причастие прошедшего времени
|
|
Positive and negative
|English is spoken all over the world.
Renault cars are made in France.
Coffee isn't grown in England.
|
Question
|Where is rice grown?
Are cars made in your country?
|
Positive and negative
|My car was stolen last night.
The thieves weren't seen by anyone.
|
Question
|How was the window broken?
|
Positive and negative
|I've been robbed!
Diet Coke has been made since 1982.
The book hasn't been read yet.
|
Question
|How many times have you been hurt playing football?
|
Positive and negative
|The test is being taken.
They aren't being talked about at the moment.
|
Question
|Are we being followed by?
|
Short answer
|Are cars made in your country? - Yes, they are. / No, they aren't.
Were the plants watered last night? - Yes, they were. / No, they weren't.
Has my car been repaired? - Yes, it has. / No, it hasn't.
Замечания
Правила употребления грамматических времен в пассивном залоге такие же, как и в активном залоге.Present Simple
My car is serviced regularly.
Past Simple выражает законченное действие в прошлом:America was discovered by Christopher Columbus.
Present Perfect выражает действие, которое началось в прошлом и продолжается до настоящего времени.Diet Coke has been made since 1982.
Present Continuous выражает действие, происходящее в момент речи или в ограниченный период времени в настоящем (временное событие или состояние).The test is being taken now.
Инфинитив в форме страдательного залога (to be + Verb + ed) используется в тех же конструкциях, что и инфинитив в форме действительного залога.Driving should be banned in city centres.
|
Use
|
Комментарии (0)
Чтобы оставить свой комментарий пройдите авторизацию на сайте!