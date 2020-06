From,

A. Smith,

ABC Center

Date: 31 october 2019

To,

Smart City Center

New York

Subject: business proposal

Dear, {person`s name}.

Hello, I`m Adam Smith, senior manager from ABC Center. Our company has been selling automobile spare parts for construction equipment and trucks throughout Russia for 15 years. We have established an effective dealer network and supply the products of manufacturers to about 100 different stores and repair shops.

We offer you beneficial cooperation in the sale of your goods. In case of positive decision, please contact us at the indicated numbers.

Looking forward to hearing you back.

A.Smith.