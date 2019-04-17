Мы уже приводили некоторые английские аббревиатуры, часто используемые в интернете (и не только) в статье «Net Lingua» или английский в интернет. Предлагаем вам расширенный словарик:
AAMOF = as a matter of fact
AND = any day now
AFAIK = as far as I know
AFK = away from keyboard
AKA = also known as
ATSL = along the same line
AS = another subject
ASAP = as soon as possible
A/S/L = age/sex/location
AWGTHTGTTA? = are we going to have to go through this again?
B4 = before
BBL = be back later
BBS = be back soon
BEG = big evil grin
BF = boy friend
BG = big grin
BNF = big name fan
BRB = be right back
BCNU = be seeing you
BT, DT = been there, done that
BTW = by the way
BWL = bursting with laughter
C&G = chuckle and grin
CID = crying in disgrace
CNP = continue in next post
CSG = chuckle snicker grin
CTTS = cute things they say
CU = see you
CUL = see you later
CUL8R = see you later
CUZ = because
CYA = see ya
CYA = cover your arse
CYAL8R = see ya later
dh/dw = dear husband or wife (almost always in lower case letters)
DIIK = damned if I know
DIY = do it yourself
DLTBBB = don't let the bed bugs bite
EG = evil grin
EMFBI = excuse me for butting in
EMSG = email message
FAQ = frequently asked questions
FIL = father-in-law
FITB = fill in the blank
FWIW = for what it's worth?
FYI = for your information
G = giggle or grin
GD&R = grinning, ducking & running
GF = girl friend
GFN = gone for now
GIWIST = gee I wish I'd said that
GMBO = giggling my butt off
GMTA = great minds think alike
GTG = got to go/get
GTSY = glad to see you
H = hug
H&K = hug and kiss
HAGN = have a good night
HAG1 = have a good one
HHIS = hanging head in shame
HHTYAY = happy holidays to you and yours
HIH = hope it helps
HTH = hope this helps
IANAL = I am not a lawyer
IC = I see
IDK = I don't know
IGP = I gotta pee
IITYWISWYBMAD = if I tell you what it says will you buy me a drink
IMO = in my opinion
IMCO = in my considered opinion
IMHO = in my humble opinion
IMNSHO = in my not so humble opinion
IMPE = in my personal/previous experience
IOW = in other words
IRL = in real life
ISBAB = I should have bought a book
ITSFWI = if the shoe fits, wear it
IWALY = I will always love you
IYKWIM = if you know what I mean
JK = just kidding
JMO = just my opinion
JSNM = just stark naked magic
JTLYK = just to let you know
K = kiss
KHYF = know how you feel
KIT = keep in touch
KMA = kiss my arse
KMB = kiss my butt
KOTC = kiss on the cheek
KOTL = kiss on the lips
L8R = later
L8R G8R = later gator
LAB&TYD = life's a bitch & then you die
LHM = Lord help me
LHU = Lord help us
LMAO = laughing my arse off
LMBO = laughing my butt off
LMHO = laughing my head off
LOL = laughing out loud
LSHMBB = laughing so hard my belly is bouncing
LSHMBH = laughing so hard my belly hurts
LTNS = long time no see
LTNT = long time, no type
LTS = laughing to self
LUWAMH = love you with all my heart
LY = love ya
M/F = male or female
MIL = mother-in-law
MSG = message
NETUA = nobody ever tells us anything
NTA = non-technical acronym
NTYMI = now that you mention it
OBTW = oh, by the way
OIC = oh, I see
OK = oll korrect (all correct)
OL = old lady (wife, girlfriend)
OM = old man (husband, boyfriend)
OOTQ = out of the question
OT = off topic
OTOH = on the other hand
OTTOMH = off the top of my head
P2P = person-to-person
PDS = please don't shoot
PITA = pain in the arse
PLZ = please
PM = private message
PMJI = pardon my jumping in (another way for PMFJI)
PMFJI = pardon me for jumping in
PMP = peed my pants
POAHF = put on a happy face
POOF = I have left the chat
POV = point of view
PPTSPAHS = please pass the salt, pepper and hot sauce
QSL = reply
QSO = conversation
QT = cutie
RE = hi again
ROFL = rolling on floor laughing
ROFLAPMP = and peed my pants
ROFLMAOAY = at you
ROFLMAOWTIME = with tears in my eyes
ROFLUTS = unable to speak
ROTFL = rolling on the floor laughing
RSN = real soon now
RTF = read the FAQ
RTSM = read the stupid manual
S = sob
SAHM = stay at home mom
SAHD = stay at home dad
SETE = smiling ear to ear
SHID = slaps head in disgust
SO = significant other
SOHF = sense of humor failure
SOW = speaking of which
SPAM = stupid persons' advertisement
SWAK = sealed with a kiss
SWL = screaming with laughter
SYL = see you later
SYS = see you soon
SYSOP = system operator
TA = thanks again
TANJ = there ain't no justice
TANSTAAFL = there ain't no such thing as a free lunch
TANSTASQ = there ain't no such thing as a stupid question
TFTHAOT = thanks for the help ahead of time
TGIF = thank goodness it's Friday
THX = thanks
TIA = thanks in advance
TOBAL = there oughta be a law
TOBG = this oughta be good
TOY = thinking of you
TPTB = the powers that be
TTBOMK = to the best of my knowledge
TTFN = ta ta for now
TTUL = talk to you later
TTYL = talk to you later
TX = thanks
UFN = until further notice
W = wink WB = welcome back
WRT = with respect to
WTH = what/who the heck?
WYSIWYG = what you see is what you get
YBS = you'll be sorry
YG = young gentleman
YGLT = you're gonna love this
YKYARW = you know you're a redneck when
YL = young lady
YM = young man
YMMV = your mileage may vary
YWIA = you're welcome in advance
VBG = very big grin
