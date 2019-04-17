Мы уже приводили некоторые английские аббревиатуры, часто используемые в интернете (и не только) в статье «Net Lingua» или английский в интернет. Предлагаем вам расширенный словарик:

AAMOF = as a matter of fact

AND = any day now

AFAIK = as far as I know

AFK = away from keyboard

AKA = also known as

ATSL = along the same line

AS = another subject

ASAP = as soon as possible

A/S/L = age/sex/location

AWGTHTGTTA? = are we going to have to go through this again?

B4 = before

BBL = be back later

BBS = be back soon

BEG = big evil grin

BF = boy friend

BG = big grin

BNF = big name fan

BRB = be right back

BCNU = be seeing you

BT, DT = been there, done that

BTW = by the way

BWL = bursting with laughter

C&G = chuckle and grin

CID = crying in disgrace

CNP = continue in next post

CSG = chuckle snicker grin

CTTS = cute things they say

CU = see you

CUL = see you later

CUL8R = see you later

CUZ = because

CYA = see ya

CYA = cover your arse

CYAL8R = see ya later

dh/dw = dear husband or wife (almost always in lower case letters)

DIIK = damned if I know

DIY = do it yourself

DLTBBB = don't let the bed bugs bite

EG = evil grin

EMFBI = excuse me for butting in

EMSG = email message

FAQ = frequently asked questions

FIL = father-in-law

FITB = fill in the blank

FWIW = for what it's worth?

FYI = for your information

G = giggle or grin

GD&R = grinning, ducking & running

GF = girl friend

GFN = gone for now

GIWIST = gee I wish I'd said that

GMBO = giggling my butt off

GMTA = great minds think alike

GTG = got to go/get

GTSY = glad to see you

H = hug

H&K = hug and kiss

HAGN = have a good night

HAG1 = have a good one

HHIS = hanging head in shame

HHTYAY = happy holidays to you and yours

HIH = hope it helps

HTH = hope this helps

IANAL = I am not a lawyer

IC = I see

IDK = I don't know

IGP = I gotta pee

IITYWISWYBMAD = if I tell you what it says will you buy me a drink

IMO = in my opinion

IMCO = in my considered opinion

IMHO = in my humble opinion

IMNSHO = in my not so humble opinion

IMPE = in my personal/previous experience

IOW = in other words

IRL = in real life

ISBAB = I should have bought a book

ITSFWI = if the shoe fits, wear it

IWALY = I will always love you

IYKWIM = if you know what I mean

JK = just kidding

JMO = just my opinion

JSNM = just stark naked magic

JTLYK = just to let you know

K = kiss

KHYF = know how you feel

KIT = keep in touch

KMA = kiss my arse

KMB = kiss my butt

KOTC = kiss on the cheek

KOTL = kiss on the lips

L8R = later

L8R G8R = later gator

LAB&TYD = life's a bitch & then you die

LHM = Lord help me

LHU = Lord help us

LMAO = laughing my arse off

LMBO = laughing my butt off

LMHO = laughing my head off

LOL = laughing out loud

LSHMBB = laughing so hard my belly is bouncing

LSHMBH = laughing so hard my belly hurts

LTNS = long time no see

LTNT = long time, no type

LTS = laughing to self

LUWAMH = love you with all my heart

LY = love ya

M/F = male or female

MIL = mother-in-law

MSG = message

NETUA = nobody ever tells us anything

NTA = non-technical acronym

NTYMI = now that you mention it

OBTW = oh, by the way

OIC = oh, I see

OK = oll korrect (all correct)

OL = old lady (wife, girlfriend)

OM = old man (husband, boyfriend)

OOTQ = out of the question

OT = off topic

OTOH = on the other hand

OTTOMH = off the top of my head

P2P = person-to-person

PDS = please don't shoot

PITA = pain in the arse

PLZ = please

PM = private message

PMJI = pardon my jumping in (another way for PMFJI)

PMFJI = pardon me for jumping in

PMP = peed my pants

POAHF = put on a happy face

POOF = I have left the chat

POV = point of view

PPTSPAHS = please pass the salt, pepper and hot sauce

QSL = reply

QSO = conversation

QT = cutie

RE = hi again

ROFL = rolling on floor laughing

ROFLAPMP = and peed my pants

ROFLMAOAY = at you

ROFLMAOWTIME = with tears in my eyes

ROFLUTS = unable to speak

ROTFL = rolling on the floor laughing

RSN = real soon now

RTF = read the FAQ

RTSM = read the stupid manual

S = sob

SAHM = stay at home mom

SAHD = stay at home dad

SETE = smiling ear to ear

SHID = slaps head in disgust

SO = significant other

SOHF = sense of humor failure

SOW = speaking of which

SPAM = stupid persons' advertisement

SWAK = sealed with a kiss

SWL = screaming with laughter

SYL = see you later

SYS = see you soon

SYSOP = system operator

TA = thanks again

TANJ = there ain't no justice

TANSTAAFL = there ain't no such thing as a free lunch

TANSTASQ = there ain't no such thing as a stupid question

TFTHAOT = thanks for the help ahead of time

TGIF = thank goodness it's Friday

THX = thanks

TIA = thanks in advance

TOBAL = there oughta be a law

TOBG = this oughta be good

TOY = thinking of you

TPTB = the powers that be

TTBOMK = to the best of my knowledge

TTFN = ta ta for now

TTUL = talk to you later

TTYL = talk to you later

TX = thanks

UFN = until further notice

W = wink WB = welcome back

WRT = with respect to

WTH = what/who the heck?

WYSIWYG = what you see is what you get

YBS = you'll be sorry

YG = young gentleman

YGLT = you're gonna love this

YKYARW = you know you're a redneck when

YL = young lady

YM = young man

YMMV = your mileage may vary

YWIA = you're welcome in advance

VBG = very big grin