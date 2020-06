accessary, accessory

ad, add

ail, ale

air, heir

aisle, I'll, isle

all, awl

allowed, aloud

alms, arms

altar, alter

arc, ark

aren't, aunt

ate, eight

auger, augur

auk, orc

aural, oral

away, aweigh

awe, oar, or, ore

axel, axle

aye, eye, I

bail, bale

bait, bate

baize, bays

bald, bawled

ball, bawl

band, banned

bard, barred

bare, bear

bark, barque

baron, barren

base, bass

bay, bey

bazaar, bizarre

be, bee

beach, beech

bean, been

beat, beet

beau, bow

beer, bier

bel, bell, belle

berry, bury

berth, birth

bight, bite, byte

billed, build

bitten, bittern

blew, blue

bloc, block

boar, bore

board, bored

boarder, border

bold, bowled

boos, booze

born, borne

bough, bow

boy, buoy

brae, bray

braid, brayed

braise, brays, braze

brake, break

bread, bred

brews, bruise

bridal, bridle

broach, brooch

bur, burr

but, butt

buy, by, bye

buyer, byre

calendar, calender

call, caul

canvas, canvass

cast, caste

caster, castor

caught, court

caw, core, corps

cede, seed

ceiling, sealing

cell, sell

censer, censor, sensor

cent, scent, sent

cereal, serial

cheap, cheep

check, cheque

choir, quire

chord, cord

cite, sight, site

clack, claque

clew, clue

climb, clime

close, cloze

coal, kohl

coarse, course

coign, coin

colonel, kernel

complacent, complaisant

complement, compliment

coo, coup

cops, copse

council, counsel

cousin, cozen

creak, creek

crews, cruise

cue, kyu, queue

curb, kerb

currant, current

cymbol, symbol

dam, damn

days, daze

dear, deer

descent, dissent

desert, dessert

deviser, divisor

dew, due

die, dye

discreet, discrete

doe, doh, dough

done, dun

douse, dowse

draft, draught

dual, duel

earn, urn

eery, eyrie

ewe, yew, you

faint, feint

fah, far

fair, fare

farther, father

fate, fete

faun, fawn

fay, fey

faze, phase

feat, feet

ferrule, ferule

few, phew

fie, phi

file, phial

find, fined

fir, fur

fizz, phiz

flair, flare

flaw, floor

flea, flee

flex, flecks

flew, flu, flue

floe, flow

flour, flower

foaled, fold

for, fore, four

foreword, forward

fort, fought

forth, fourth

foul, fowl

franc, frank

freeze, frieze

friar, fryer

furs, furze

gait, gate

galipot, gallipot

gallop, galop

gamble, gambol

gays, gaze

genes, jeans

gild, guild

gilt, guilt

giro, gyro

gnaw, nor

gneiss, nice

gorilla, guerilla

grate, great

greave, grieve

greys, graze

grisly, grizzly

groan, grown

guessed, guest

hail, hale

hair, hare

hall, haul

hangar, hanger

hart, heart

haw, hoar, whore

hay, hey

heal, heel, he'll

hear, here

heard, herd

he'd, heed

heroin, heroine

hew, hue

hi, high

higher, hire

him, hymn

ho, hoe

hoard, horde

hoarse, horse

holey, holy, wholly

hour, our

idle, idol

in, inn

indict, indite

it's, its

jewel, joule

key, quay

knave, nave

knead, need

knew, new

knight, night

knit, nit

knob, nob

knock, nock

knot, not

know, no

knows, nose

laager, lager

lac, lack

lade, laid

lain, lane

lam, lamb

laps, lapse

larva, lava

lase, laze

law, lore

lay, ley

lea, lee

leach, leech

lead, led

leak, leek

lean, lien

lessen, lesson

levee, levy

liar, lyre

licence, license

licker, liquor

lie, lye

lieu, loo

links, lynx

lo, low

load, lode

loan, lone

locks, lox

loop, loupe

loot, lute

made, maid

mail, male

main, mane

maize, maze

mall, maul

manna, manner

mantel, mantle

mare, mayor

mark, marque

marshal, martial

marten, martin

mask, masque

maw, more

me, mi

mean, mien

meat, meet, mete

medal, meddle

metal, mettle

meter, metre

might, mite

miner, minor, mynah

mind, mined

missed, mist

moat, mote

mode, mowed

moor, more

moose, mousse

morning, mourning

muscle, mussel

naval, navel

nay, neigh

nigh, nye

none, nun

od, odd

ode, owed

oh, owe

one, won

packed, pact

packs, pax

pail, pale

pain, pane

pair, pare, pear

palate, palette, pallet

pascal, paschal

paten, patten, pattern

pause, paws, pores, pours

pawn, porn

pea, pee

peace, piece

peak, peek, peke, pique

peal, peel

pearl, purl

pedal, peddle

peer, pier

pi, pie

pica, pika

place, plaice

plain, plane

pleas, please

plum, plumb

pole, poll

poof, pouffe

practice, practise

praise, prays, preys

principal, principle

profit, prophet

quarts, quartz

quean, queen

rain, reign, rein

raise, rays, raze

rap, wrap

raw, roar

read, reed

read, red

real, reel

reek, wreak

rest, wrest

retch, wretch

review, revue

rheum, room

right, rite, wright, write

ring, wring

road, rode

roe, row

role, roll

roo, roux, rue

rood, rude

root, route

rose, rows

rota, rotor

rote, wrote

rough, ruff

rouse, rows

rung, wrung

rye, wry

saver, savour

spade, spayed

sale, sail

sane, seine

satire, satyr

sauce, source

saw, soar, sore

scene, seen

scull, skull

sea, see

seam, seem

sear, seer, sere

seas, sees, seize

sew, so, sow

shake, sheikh

shear, sheer

shoe, shoo

sic, sick

side, sighed

sign, sine

sink, synch

slay, sleigh

sloe, slow

sole, soul

some, sum

son, sun

sort, sought

spa, spar

staid, stayed

stair, stare

stake, steak

stalk, stork

stationary, stationery

steal, steel

stile, style

storey, story

straight, strait

sweet, suite

swat, swot

tacks, tax

tale, tail

talk, torque

tare, tear

taught, taut, tort

te, tea, tee

team, teem

tear, tier

teas, tease

terce, terse

tern, turn

there, their, they're

threw, through

throes, throws

throne, thrown

thyme, time

tic, tick

tide, tied

tire, tyre

to, too, two

toad, toed, towed

told, tolled

tole, toll

ton, tun

tor, tore

tough, tuff

troop, troupe

tuba, tuber

vain, vane, vein

vale, veil

vial, vile

wail, wale, whale

wain, wane

waist, waste

wait, weight

waive, wave

wall, waul

war, wore

ware, wear, where

warn, worn

wart, wort

watt, what

wax, whacks

way, weigh, whey

we, wee, whee

weak, week

we'd, weed

weal, we'll, wheel

wean, ween

weather, whether

weaver, weever

weir, we're

were, whirr

wet, whet

wheald, wheeled

which, witch

whig, wig

while, wile

whine, wine

whirl, whorl

whirled, world

whit, wit

white, wight who's, whose

woe, whoa

wood, would

yaw, yore, your, you're

yoke, yolk

you'll, yule