Found missing

Advanced BASIC

Good grief

Same difference

Almost exactly

Sanitary landfill

Alone together

Legally drunk

Silent scream

American history

Living dead

Butt Head

Software

documentation

Sweet sorrow

"Now, then ..."

Synthetic natural gas

Passive aggression

Clearly misunderstood

Peace force

Plastic glasses

Terribly pleased

Tight slacks

Definite maybe

Pretty ugly

Diet ice cream

open secret

larger half

clearly confused

act naturally

Hell's Angels

liquid gas

civil engineer

deafening silence

seriously funny

unbiased opinion

virtual reality

original copies

constant variable

even odds

minor crisis

extinct life

genuine imitation

exact estimate

only choice

freezer burn

working holiday

rolling stop